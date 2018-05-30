Missouri judge rules Greitens committees must turn over subpoenaed documents

(MissouriNet) -A Cole County judge has ruled that Governor Greitens’ political action and campaign committees must turn over documents by Friday to a House committee investigating Greitens.

During a court hearing last week, Mark Kempton, the attorney for the House committee, said the lawmakers want documents that are relevant to their investigation of the governor.

Greitens attorney Catherine Hanaway argues that the subpoenaed documents are not relevant to the investigation. Hanaway tells Missourinet an appeal is under consideration. The lawmakers want information about Greitens’ political action committee expenses and the communication and coordination between his PAC and campaign committee.

Mark Kempton, the attorney for the House committee, says the documents are within the scope of the committee’s work to investigate allegations against the governor. Hanaway tells Missourinet an appeal is being considered.

