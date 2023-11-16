Cara McClellan Agency launches toy drive for Children’s Mercy Hospital

The Cara McClellan American Family Insurance Agency in Trenton, Missouri, has announced its annual charity drive to support Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City. This year, the agency will be collecting new, unopened toys, art supplies, games, and books to be donated to the hospital. Additionally, monetary contributions are welcome until December 18th.

Donors interested in contributing specific items can refer to a list of current donation needs available on the Cara S. McClellan American Family Insurance Agent’s Facebook page. For those who prefer to make a monetary donation, the agency will purchase items on the donors’ behalf.

The collected items are scheduled for delivery to Children’s Mercy Hospital on December 19th. This effort is part of the agency’s ongoing commitment to the community, having successfully donated over $5,000 in gifts each year for the past seven years. These donations play a crucial role in brightening the holiday season for children and families spending time in the hospital.