Gallatin Board of Education approves snow removal bid, accepts resignation of two teachers

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education, in its meeting on November 15th, approved a contract for snow removal services. The board awarded the contract to Salmon Excavating, agreeing to a rate of $1,100 for each snow removal and the same amount for each application of ice melt.

Board Member Jesse Bird chose to abstain from the voting process regarding this decision.

In other board actions, the resignations of two teachers were accepted. Debbie Cross and Chris Holt, who have been educators at the school, will officially leave their positions effective May 17th.

Looking forward, the board has scheduled an election for April 2nd. This election will fill two open positions on the Gallatin R-5 Board, each carrying a three-year term.