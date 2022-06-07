Car crashes into 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Milan

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A car accidentally drove into the front of the 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Milan on Monday afternoon, narrowly missing the front doors.

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports that 57-year-old Diana Powers of Green City was parking her vehicle when she accidentally applied the gas and accelerated, crashing into the building. Chief Hayes said Ms. Powers was taken by an ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The chief said it’s suspected the driver had a medical issue while attempting to park the vehicle. The business was open at the time of the 2:35 accident. No one inside the store was injured.

Police Chief Hayes also reported Diana Powers was cited for driving while her license was revoked, 1st offense. She’s to appear in Sullivan County Circuit Court on July 11th.