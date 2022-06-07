North Mercer Board of Education adopts fiscal year budget, hires four and accepts four resignations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Personnel actions taken by the North Mercer R-3 School Board involved four resignations and four new employments. The fiscal year budget was adopted.

The board accepted a retirement resignation from Lori Hartley in the Title One program, resignations from Josh Stiles in special education, Trevor DeVore in business, and Brian McCabe as night custodian.

Contracts were offered and accepted by Carrie Rogers of Princeton as special education teacher and director; Melissa Eakes of Cainsville for 1st grade; Betty Willis of Mercer for music on four days per week and Jeff Power of Allerton, Iowa as night custodian.

Dan Owens agreed to resign duties as the activities director at Mercer. He’ll add to the Superintendents’ duties which include the transition from current district policies to Ed Counsel Guide Services. Revisions also are to be made to the comprehensive school improvement plan.

Board members reviewed the current salary schedule and discussed new legislation regarding the $38,000 first year, teacher salary as well as the potential for the career ladder incentive program. No action was taken by the board.

The budget for the one-year fiscal year beginning July 1st shows a net gain of $113,000. That’s based on projected revenues of $3,041,017, and the anticipated expenditures come in at $2,927,795.

With the current fiscal year coming to an end on June 30th, the North Mercer School District anticipates a $181,162) increase in the fund balance.

The board approved an internal transfer of $100,000 to pay for summer improvements to the building and grounds and technology upgrades.

Approval was given for a retaining wall to run the length of the old gymnasium to improve drainage problems.

A report was given by the early childhood project committee and it was decided to continue with the grant-writing process and to gather more information about funding an early childhood center for children up to four years old. No final commitment was made.

The North Mercer School Board was notified that Zach Martin has filed a formal complaint to the Missouri Attorney General’s office. The district has submitted the requested information.

A special meeting of the board for payment of bills is scheduled at 7:30 on the morning of June 13th in the school commons in Mercer.