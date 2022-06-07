Trenton Fire Department seeks donations to bring fire and safety information to the community

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Fire Department is seeking financial support to bring fire and safety information to the community.

The fire department has chosen materials provided by the National Fire Safety Council, Incorporated, which is a federal tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation. Fire Chief Brandon Gibler says the materials target areas the fire department feels are important for the community. They address topics such as smoke alarms, home escape plans, cooking safety, and stop, drop, and roll.

Tax-deductible contributions will be used for the fire department’s program and will be kept in the local community. Contributing individuals and businesses will be listed as sponsors on the back page of the fire safety school manuals.

Checks should be made payable to the National Fire Safety Council, Incorporated. They should be mailed to the Trenton Fire Department, Attention: Brandon Gibler, Fire Chief at 1001 East 17th Street in Trenton, Missouri 64683. Credit card donations will also be accepted by calling 1-877-435-7777.

Call the fire department at 660-359-5552 for more information.