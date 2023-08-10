Capital Railroad contracting to expand in Park Hills, investing $2 million and creating 45 new jobs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Capital Railroad Contracting, a Missouri-based railroad construction company, announced today that it will expand in Park Hills, investing $2 million and creating 45 new jobs in the state. The company’s expansion includes the construction of a new facility for its eastern region operations.

“We’re always thrilled to see Missouri-made employers expanding, creating jobs, and thriving in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our investments to strengthen our workforce and improve infrastructure continue to result in business growth statewide. We look forward to Capital Railroad Contracting’s success in Park Hills as it provides new opportunities for Missourians in the area.”

Headquartered in Columbia with a satellite facility in Joplin, Capital Railroad Contracting has 36 years of experience in railroad construction. The company specializes in projects involving railroad bridges, track construction, rail installation, crossings, and more. The company’s new Park Hills location, totaling more than 5,000 square feet, will serve as its eastern region operations to serve the rail industry.

“Capital Railroad Contracting is excited to bring our Eastern Division operations to Park Hills,” said Aaron Vollrath, President of Capital Railroad Contracting. “This area has long been a source of quality team members as well as trusted partners and clients. The location will allow growth for the company’s operations in the area. The rail service to the property brings a unique opportunity to the area that we have already begun to develop. We are excited to engage with the community and facilitate growth in the area.”

New jobs added as part of Capital Railroad Contracting’s expansion will pay an average wage well above the county average.

“Capital Railroad Contracting’s expansion is an exciting development for Park Hills and our state’s growing transportation and logistics industry,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This is another example of a quality employer benefitting a key industry while helping Missourians prosper. We appreciate our partners who supported this project and helped bring new possibilities to another Missouri community.”

For this expansion, Capital Railroad Contracting will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Since 1987, Capital Railroad Contracting has completed projects involving railroad bridges, track construction, continuously welded rail installation, switch and turnout installation, crossings, and welding and tie replacement/installation. The company takes pride in its safety record, with every project considered an important part of its “track” record. Capital Railroad Contracting is a member of the National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC) and the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA). It is also the recipient of several awards from the NRC, including a Platinum safety rating.

