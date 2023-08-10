Missouri man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fentanyl, methamphetamine conspiracy

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Tuesday sentenced a man involved in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Nicholas L. Nixon, 23, pleaded guilty in April to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. He admitted distributing drugs and accompanying a co-defendant, Marvell Sherrell, who twice sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He also admitted throwing a Micro Draco AK-47-style pistol and 1,181 pills containing fentanyl out of a vehicle that was being pursued by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on May 5, 2022.

Sherrell, 23, pleaded guilty on July 10 to three felony counts: conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possessing one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a machine gun.

Sherrell admitted entering into an agreement to sell drugs with Nixon, Jacquez T. Love, 25, Terhan Robinson Jr., 23, Arion D. Strickland, 29, and others. He admitted selling methamphetamine or both methamphetamine and fentanyl to the DEA source three times and sending that source to another person for the drug.

Sherrell also admitted driving during the May 5, 2022 police chase, during which he drove at a high speed, violated traffic lights and crashed into another vehicle. Strickland discarded a Kel Tec rifle during the chase and a fully automatic AR-15-style weapon was found where Robinson had been sitting after the Chevrolet Impala became disabled and the chase finally ended.

Sherrell admitted that when deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Love at the apartment Sherrell, Nixon, and Love shared in unincorporated St. Louis County between Maryland Heights and Creve Coeur on May 12, 2022, they found drugs and guns. They found methamphetamine and a fully automatic .40-caliber Glock handgun in Sherrell’s bedroom, along with two “switches” that convert a Glock into a machine gun.

Sherrell is scheduled to be sentenced on October 10 and faces at least 10 years in prison. The three other defendants in the case also pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Related