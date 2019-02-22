Cameron police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle

Cameron Police report the arrest of a Kansas City man who was alleged to be driving a stolen car Thursday morning.

Cameron Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a vehicle that had just been stolen at the Guest House Inn at Highway 36 and Griffin Road in Cameron. Cameron Police, along with the highway patrol responded to the area.

Two Cameron officers were patrolling in the area when they saw the suspected stolen vehicle turning from Highway 36 onto Southbound Interstate 35. Officers caught up to the stolen vehicle and performed a car stop taking the suspect into custody. Members of the Highway Patrol also arrived on scene and assisted with the arrest. The stolen vehicle has been returned to the owner.

DeKalb County Prosecutor Erik Tate filed felony charges on 33-year-old Simon Peter Wise, of Kansas City, Missouri for tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond for Wise was set at $25,000.