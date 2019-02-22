Several Trenton high school and Grundy R-5 high school students won first place in various categories when the Future Business Leaders of America held district-wide competitions.

There were numerous entries present when onsite judging was held at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church. Others participated in performance events that were pre-judged or evaluated in online tests taken by students.

According to information provided by the Grand River Technical School in Chillicothe, first place winners included from Trenton High School Carson Burchett in accounting; Werthen Gass in business communication; Juan Garcia in cybersecurity and Olivia Roberts in a category called intro to parliamentary procedure.

First place finishers by Grundy R-5 students included Mayce Axtell for impromptu speaking and Emma Baxter in word processing.

First place winners, plus others who ranked high enough in specified categories, qualify to compete at the state level for Future Business Leaders of America, Phi Beta Lamba Leadership Conference scheduled April 14th to the 16th in Springfield.

The state conference will involve more than four thousand members from across the state in the student organization: Future Business Leaders of America.