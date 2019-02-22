Trenton Chamber of Commerce to proceed with Annual Chamber Banquet

Despite the Monday fire and a postponement announcement the next day, the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to proceed with the March 15th date for the annual Chamber banquet. Chamber President Debbie Carman said two Chamber of Commerce members have stepped forward to help lead efforts so the event can be held on its original date.

Honored will be the Large and Small Businesses of the Year, the Pillars of the Community and the Organization of the Year. Entertainment includes the second annual Chamber Lip Sync competition which was won last year by Trenton R-9 School Superintendent Dan Wiebers. The annual banquet is open to both chamber and non-chamber members.

Tickets cost $35.00 each and reservations are required. Because the chamber office at 617 Main was heavily damaged by fire, banquet reservations can be made by phone with any of four individuals including Micah Landes of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, 660-973-2996, Kim Washburn at US Bank, 359-3944, Crystal Whitaker at Chiro Solutions, 359-3500 or Debbie Carman at 635-0892. Attendees also can pay at the door of the March 15th event or the chamber

There are also silver sponsorships at a fee of $500 for a table of eight which includes recognition in the program and a banner or table sponsorships for $320 for a table of eight and recognition in the program.

Carman encourages the community to support not only individuals and businesses honored but to also support the Trenton Chamber of Commerce as it works to get up and running again. The location of the banquet will be announced at a later time.