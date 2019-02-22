Audio: Group reports number of hate groups climb in Missouri

A group says the number of hate groups in Missouri has climbed from the previous year.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a national legal advocacy group specializing in civil rights, says it has found 24 hate groups in the Show-Me State in 2018. The previous year, the organization found 18. The nonprofit shows Missouri has hate groups including two anti-Muslim, three neo-Nazi, one Ku Klux Klan, six black nationalists, one Christian identity, three white nationalists and one skinhead.

Of Missouri’s eight neighboring states, the center says the Show-Me State has more hate groups than any of them except for Illinois and Tennessee.

Nationwide, the center shows 1,020 hate groups in 2018, an increase from 2017’s 954.