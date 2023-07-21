Caldwell County Fair crowns royalty, officials announce winners of goat and sheep shows

The 2023 Caldwell County Fair-Missouri commenced with the highly anticipated Queen Contest, featuring a group of remarkable young ladies vying for the crown. After an evening of grace and talent, the winners were announced to an enthusiastic crowd.
Queen Contest Results:
• First Runner-Up: Jorja Ebert from the Polo FFA Chapter
• Queen: Celeste Harris from the Polo FFA Chapter
The excitement continued with the 2023 Goat Show, where participants showcased their finest animals. The judges had a tough time deciding as each contestant presented their best. In the end, the following participants emerged as winners:
Goat Show Results:
• Champion Buck: Nevaeh Woolard
• Reserve Champion Buck: Jake Henry
• Champion Doe: Karli Keune
• Reserve Champion Doe: Mary Keune
• Champion Market Animal: Mary Keune
• Reserve Champion Market Animal: Karli Keune
• Jr Showmanship: Nevaeh Woolard
• Sr Showmanship: Mary Keune
The spotlight then turned to the 2023 Caldwell County Fair-Missouri Sheep Show, where entrants showcased their top-quality animals
Sheep Show Results:
• Grand Champion Ram: Lilly Creason
• Champion Ewe: Aubree Sloan
• Reserve Champion Ewe: Aubree Sloan
• Champion Market Lamb: Aubree Sloan
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Cole Hartschen
• Jr Showman: Cole Hartschen
• Sr Showman: Jaecy Heisey