Caldwell County Fair crowns royalty, officials announce winners of goat and sheep shows

The 2023 Caldwell County Fair-Missouri commenced with the highly anticipated Queen Contest, featuring a group of remarkable young ladies vying for the crown. After an evening of grace and talent, the winners were announced to an enthusiastic crowd.

Queen Contest Results:



• First Runner-Up: Jorja Ebert from the Polo FFA Chapter

• Queen: Celeste Harris from the Polo FFA Chapter

The excitement continued with the 2023 Goat Show, where participants showcased their finest animals. The judges had a tough time deciding as each contestant presented their best. In the end, the following participants emerged as winners:

Goat Show Results:



• Champion Buck: Nevaeh Woolard

• Reserve Champion Buck: Jake Henry

• Champion Doe: Karli Keune

• Reserve Champion Doe: Mary Keune

• Champion Market Animal: Mary Keune

• Reserve Champion Market Animal: Karli Keune

• Jr Showmanship: Nevaeh Woolard

• Sr Showmanship: Mary Keune

The spotlight then turned to the 2023 Caldwell County Fair-Missouri Sheep Show, where entrants showcased their top-quality animals

Sheep Show Results:

• Grand Champion Ram: Lilly Creason

• Champion Ewe: Aubree Sloan

• Reserve Champion Ewe: Aubree Sloan

• Champion Market Lamb: Aubree Sloan

• Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Cole Hartschen

• Jr Showman: Cole Hartschen

• Sr Showman: Jaecy Heisey

