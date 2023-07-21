Caldwell County Fair crowns royalty, officials announce winners of goat and sheep shows

Local News July 21, 2023July 21, 2023 KTTN News
The 2023 Caldwell County Fair-Missouri commenced with the highly anticipated Queen Contest, featuring a group of remarkable young ladies vying for the crown. After an evening of grace and talent, the winners were announced to an enthusiastic crowd.

Queen Contest Results:

• First Runner-Up: Jorja Ebert from the Polo FFA Chapter
• Queen: Celeste Harris from the Polo FFA Chapter

 

2023 Caldwell County Fair Queen, Celeste Harris from the Polo FFA Chapter
The excitement continued with the 2023 Goat Show, where participants showcased their finest animals. The judges had a tough time deciding as each contestant presented their best. In the end, the following participants emerged as winners:

Goat Show Results:

• Champion Buck: Nevaeh Woolard
• Reserve Champion Buck: Jake Henry
• Champion Doe: Karli Keune
• Reserve Champion Doe: Mary Keune
• Champion Market Animal: Mary Keune
• Reserve Champion Market Animal: Karli Keune
• Jr Showmanship: Nevaeh Woolard
• Sr Showmanship: Mary Keune

The spotlight then turned to the 2023 Caldwell County Fair-Missouri Sheep Show, where entrants showcased their top-quality animals

Sheep Show Results:
• Grand Champion Ram: Lilly Creason
• Champion Ewe: Aubree Sloan
• Reserve Champion Ewe: Aubree Sloan
• Champion Market Lamb: Aubree Sloan
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Cole Hartschen
• Jr Showman: Cole Hartschen
• Sr Showman: Jaecy Heisey

