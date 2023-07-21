Missouri Department of Transportation unveils five-year transportation improvement plan for north Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Transportation has released its five-year transportation improvement plan. One of the area projects to be completed within the next five years involves the proposed resurfacing of Highway 190 in western Grundy and eastern Daviess counties. The 11-and-a-half-mile pavement resurfacing project is listed as extending from Highway 146 to Highway 6 near Jamesport. Resurfacing projects are also listed for Highways 6 and 13 in Daviess County. One covers eight and a half miles on Highway 6, from west of Route V to the Grundy County line just east of Jamesport. The other covers 15 miles of Highway 13 from Gallatin to Hamilton.

There’s a proposed resurfacing project within the next five years for Highway 136 in Mercer County. The target area spans 12 miles from the Harrison County line to Highway 65 in Princeton. Another portion of Highway 136 is scheduled for resurfacing from Mercer County Route C at Ravanna to Highway 5 just west of Unionville, covering a distance of 24 miles. Also, in the long-range MoDOT plan are upgrades to pedestrian walkways along Highway 65 in South Lineville, Mercer, and Princeton. It’s part of MoDOT’s commitment to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan.

Bridge replacements, using MoDOT’s design-build process, are expected in Grundy, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan, Linn, and Livingston counties. A specific project identified in the state plan is described as a bridge “rehabilitation” on Route E, over Little Medicine Creek, two miles west of Highway 139 in Harris.

