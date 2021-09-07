Bucklin man charged with 43 counts of child sex offenses pleads “Not Guilty”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bucklin man charged with 43 counts of first-degree sex offenses entered a plea of not guilty on September 7, when 54-year-old Roger Cupp waived formal arraignment.

The court denied bond modification at this time, and a bond hearing is scheduled for September 9, 2021. The Highway Patrol previously reported Cupp was to be held on no bond.

The Patrol arrested Cupp on September 3 on sex offenses, including statutory sodomy, statutory rape, and child molestation. During an investigation, it was determined that Cupp had committed multiple sexual offenses involving one child over a five-year period.

