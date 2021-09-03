Bucklin man arrested on 11 counts of child molestation, 19 counts of sodomy and 12 counts of rape with child less than age 14

Local News September 3, 2021
Child Molestation
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bucklin man on a felony Linn County warrant for child molestation.

Fifty-four-year-old Roger Cupp was arrested in Linn County on September 3rd. He was transported to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

Online court information indicates Cupp faces 11 felony counts of child molestation, as well as 19 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, 12 counts of first-degree statutory rape, and one count of first-degree, attempted statutory rape. The statutory rape and sodomy charges reportedly involved a person less than 14 years old, and all of the charges stem from alleged incidents from 2009 to 2015.

The court ordered the probable cause statement to be kept confidential to protect victims’ rights.

Tags

