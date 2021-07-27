Brookfield teenagers injured when car strikes big rig south of Chillicothe; driver of the car arrested for DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Brookfield teens sustained injuries when a car ran into the back of a Peterbilt truck five miles south of Chillicothe on Tuesday morning, July 27. The driver of the car was later arrested.

The passengers in the car, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were taken by emergency medical services to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. The girl’s injuries were described as moderate, and the boy’s injuries were described as minor. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Derick Rautanen of Brookfield, and the truck driver, 57-year-old Stephen Wilson of Trenton, were reported as not injured.

The vehicles traveled north on Highway 65 before the car hit the truck. The car became stuck to the truck’s towed unit and was pulled some distance before coming to rest on the shoulder.

The car was totaled, and the truck received minor damage. The crash report indicates the truck driver and car passengers wore seat belts.

The Patrol arrested Rautanen, and online court information indicates he has been charged with two felony counts of driving while intoxicated involving physical injury. The Patrol also accused him of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, no valid license, and no seat belt.

