The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled submitted the Title 6 Program Plan for 2021 to 2023 after approval was given by the board of directors on July 12.

Contact FFDD Executive Director Kayla Graham for a copy of the plan or more information on Title 6. The phone number is 660-359-3285. She can also be reached by email at [email protected] or mail at Post Office Box 402 in Trenton, Missouri 64683.

