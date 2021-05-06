Brookfield man charged with 33 counts of child porn bound to Division One of Linn County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A case has been bound over to Division One of the Linn County Circuit Court for a Brookfield man charged with 33 counts of felony possession of child pornography—first offense.

Forty-four-year-old James Dean Jackson waived a preliminary hearing on May 6th. He is to appear for an arraignment in Division One on June 8th.

Jackson has also been charged with two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor child and one count of felony possession of child pornography—second/subsequent offense or possession of more than 20 pictures/one film/videotape.

A probable cause statement from Brookfield Police Officer Preston Sandner says at least 100 photos of children were discovered on Jackson’s phone when a search warrant was conducted in August 2020.

