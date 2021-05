Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Livingston County Commission will attend meetings and open bids next week.

The commission plans to attend the E911 meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall on May 11, 2021, at 10 o’clock in the morning and the Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting at the Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe on May 13th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Livingston County Commission’s agenda for May 13th also includes opening depository bids for banking at noon.

Related