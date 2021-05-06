Seven area schools to hold graduation on Friday evening

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Several area schools are scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies on May 7th.

Sixth eighth-graders will graduate from Pleasant View R-6 in the school gym at 6 o’clock in the evening. Former teacher Cassie Cordray will speak.

Thirty-three seniors will graduate from Gallatin R-5 at the stadium at 6:30. Former teacher Ryan Beenken will speak.

Eight students will graduate from Cainsville R-1 in the gym at 6:30. Social Studies teacher Alex Irvin will speak.

Fifteen seniors will graduate from Jamesport Tri-County in the Robert Kimberling gym at 7 o’clock. Ag teacher Loren Meservey will speak. Baccalaureate will be held at 6 o’clock before the Jamesport graduation.

Nine seniors will graduate from Gilman City R-4 in the gym at 7 o’clock. Sixteen eighth-graders will also be recognized. Teacher Stan Tibbles will speak. Gilman City’s valedictorian is Robyn Snuffer, and the salutatorian is Bailey Williamson.

Thirty-five seniors will graduate from Princeton R-5 in the gym at 7 o’clock. Valedictorian Charlee Prentice and Salutatorian Casey Barnes will speak.

Ten eighth-graders will graduate from Livingston County R-3 at an invitation-only ceremony. There will be a student speaker.

