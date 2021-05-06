Trenton Board of Education to meet on Tuesday, May 11

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education next week will discuss non-certified payroll disbursement and extra duty schedule adjustments. The board will meet at the district office on May 11, 2021, at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include recognition of retirees, an escrow deposit agreement for 2010B bonds, a Pleasant View R-6 cooperative agreement, safety, and the Title 1 program evaluation. A closed session is also planned for May 11th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting to discuss personnel and legal.

Related