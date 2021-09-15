Braymer teen injured in crash on Route A

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Braymer teen sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from a pickup truck five miles north of Braymer the evening of September 14th.

Emergency medical services took 19-year-old Jonathan Meservey to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The truck traveled north on Route A before it ran off the east side of the road, the driver overcorrected, drove off the west side of the road, overturned, and ejected Meservey from the passenger side window. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the west side of the road and became engulfed in flames.

The pickup was totaled and the report noted Meservey did not wear a seat belt.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and Fire assisted at the scene of the crash.

