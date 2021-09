Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri’s U-S Senator Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday to honor the life of a Missouri Marine who was killed in Afghanistan last month during the U-S evacuation.

Hawley also supported pulling out of the country but criticizes how the Biden administration handled it.

Hawley introduced a resolution to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan.

Hawley then read the names of the Missourians who died in the 20-years of the American war in Afghanistan.

Related