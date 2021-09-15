Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve water meter replacement policy, set water rate for water supply district

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a damaged water meter replacement policy on September 13th and set the wholesale water rate for Public Water Supply District Number 2.

The damaged water meter replacement policy states that the City of Gallatin has been installing automated metering infrastructure meters at city properties. The meters consist of a meter, a lid, a 520 pit Smart Point Radio, a connection cord, and a meter pit. If any of those items are damaged by the property owner or a third party after initial installation, then the property owner can and will be held responsible for the expense of replacement equipment.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported he received notification from Core and Main the electric meters for the new AMI system may not be delivered until May due to the microchip shortage.

The wholesale water rate for Public Water Supply District Number 2 was set at $9.86 per 1,000 gallons of water, effective October 1st. This was approved after City Administrator Lance Rains presented the water rate calculations for the water supply district that are used to set the annual water rate based on the city’s current contract. He recommended the rate.

The board approved a request from BB’s Down Home Cooking at 200 Park Street for a by the drink including Sunday sales liquor license.

Rains was notified the emergency declaration 75/25 grant was approved for distribution. He expects the aerator blower replacement and gravel replacement applications to be approved.

Rains is waiting for LAGERS to send the requested information about the retirement plan.

He submitted an advertisement for audit services for the years ending 2021, 2022, and 2023. The audit bids are due by October 1st and are to be presented at the following board meeting.

A special board meeting will be held on September 22nd at 1 p.m. for the signing of an Irvinbilt Contract for a sewer clarifier replacement.

Rains reported the Renew Daviess County event is scheduled for July 18th, 2022. More than 100 children from 13 to 18 years old will arrive in Daviess County to volunteer their time on projects.

Morey reported the Department of Natural Resources has completed the water plant inspection, but the city will not receive a report for a while.

Decker Construction completed the insertion of a valve at the old water plant. Morey said that plant has now been completely capped off and abandoned. Electricity to the building will be disconnected soon. The final stage will be the complete demolition of the old water plant buildings.

Morey is requesting landowners within a two-mile radius to contact the Gallatin City Hall if they are interested in having discharged lime sludge from the new water plant land applied to their property. The lime has been tested, and the city can provide the reports to interested parties.

Morey reminded the board the only bid received for cleaning out the old backwash basin was from Redrock for $25,000. No further action was taken.

The street department has swept and painted parking spaces around the square to get ready for Chautauqua on September 17th and 18th.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the police department is preparing for Chautauqua. Permits have been given for a 5K, reenactment, parade, and the event itself.

Richards said two elevated dog beds have been donated to the City of Gallatin dog pound from Stacy Leigh Whitt with Fur Fun Rescue. Whitt also intends to donate another dog bed. There were two dogs in the pound as of September 13th.

The board discussed an abandoned trailer at East Mill and South Willow.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, there were trash pickup service complaints, and tree trimming was requested for bus drivers at Brook and South Daviess.

