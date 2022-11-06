Both vehicles demolished in Saturday crash that injures three

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Kirksville and Meadville were hurt Saturday night in Meadville in the collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle at Highways 139 and 136 in Meadville.

The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Jaidrian Kasey of Meadville, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV, 70-year-old Deborah Frye, and a passenger in the SUV, 46-year-old Amy Frye, both of Kirksville, were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The patrol reported injuries as moderate to Amy Frye and minor to Deborah Frye.

The accident occurred when the southbound pickup failed to yield to the eastbound SUV.

Both vehicles were demolished and all three occupants were wearing seat belts.