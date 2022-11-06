Car travels through T-intersection in Gallatin injuring woman from Iberia

Local News November 6, 2022 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
An Iberia resident was hurt early Saturday in Gallatin when the car she was driving traveled through the T-intersection of highways 13 and 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch.

Eighty-four-year-old Betty Schulze was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The car was northbound on Highway 13, failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across

Highway 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels north of Highway 6.

There was minor damage to the car and the patrol report indicated Schulze was wearing a seat belt.

