Bordertown Day in Lineville, Iowa to feature a parade, food, live band and fireworks

Activities are planned throughout the day on June 25th for Bordertown Day in Lineville, Iowa.

The schedule includes a breakfast that morning from 8:30 to 10 o’clock, car and vendor shows starting at 10 o’clock, and a kiddie parade at 11:30.

The lineup for the regular parade will start at the south end of town at 11 o’clock. The “Life’s Better on the Border”-themed parade will begin at noon. Doyle and Fleta Ellis will be the parade marshals.

Dave Watson will perform after the parade. There will also be free watermelon on the square and children’s games will start at 1 p.m.

An evening meal will run from 6 to 8 p,m and will include ribeye steak sandwiches. There will also be an ice cream social at 6:30.

The band Hired Gun will perform from 6 to 9 o’clock. A fireworks display will start at dark.

Other activities planned in Lineville for Bordertown Day on June 25th include a bounce house, pony rides, and hourly raffle drawings. A concession stand will also be available.