Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter after being struck by pickup northwest of Kirksville

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kirksville man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck hitting a motorcycle near Kirksville on Thursday morning, June 16th.

A medical helicopter transported the motorcycle driver, 60-year-old Joseph Pattermann, to University of Missouri Hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 38-year-old Chris Lewis of Kirksville.

The truck traveled north on Old Hazel Creek Church Road, and the motorcycle traveled south before the pickup struck the motorcycle 10 miles northwest of Kirksville.

The motorcycle received moderate damage and the truck minor damage. Pattermann wore a helmet while it is unknown if the driver of the pickup, Chris Lewis wore a seat belt.

The Adair County Fire Department and Ambulance District assisted at the scene of the crash.