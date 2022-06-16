Three women taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing at Highway 65 and 28th Street

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three women were taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle accident at Highway 65 and 28th Street in Trenton on June 12th with one driver receiving a citation.

The Trenton Police Department reports the driver of a car, 67-year-old Faith Louise Duncan of Ward Cove, Arkansas, was released later in the day. She told law enforcement she had non-life-threatening injuries and a broken toe.

Duncan’s passenger, 97-year-old Betty Neill of Princeton, and the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 69-year-old Linda Sue Niffen of Trenton, were taken to hospitals in the Kansas City area for further medical attention. Both were still hospitalized as of June 15th.

The SUV traveled east on 28th Street and stopped at the intersection with Highway 65 while the car traveled north on Highway 65. The SUV left the stop sign and entered traffic on Highway 65 without yielding to oncoming traffic. The car hit the passenger’s side front fender area of the SUV. The SUV crossed Highway 65 and went off the road north of 28th Street. The car stopped facing 28th Street.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles. Firefighters removed battery connections on the car because the vehicle was unable to be turned off.

Extensive damage was reported for both vehicles, and they were towed from the scene.

Niffen was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.