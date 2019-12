Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers west of Trenton due to a water line break.

The advisory affects customers along Route T, Eighth Street, and Southwest Cedar Lane until further notice.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory until further notice for an area southwest of Princeton.

The advisory affects the area from U. S. Highway 136 to Route D and from U. S. 65 to Route U.

