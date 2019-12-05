Trenton Park Board approves bids for fencing and playground border material

The Trenton Park Board approved bids for chain link fence and playground border material on Wednesday evening.

Grundy County Lumber’s bid was approved for the fencing material for $1,395. It was the lowest of two, as Jim’s Building Supplies submitted a bid of $1,950.40. The approved bid for the playground fall material border was from the website Playground Equipment for $1,494.40. It was lower than the other bid from Miracle of $3,677.61.

There was a discussion on why the bid from Playground Equipment was less than half of the other bid. Park Superintendent Jason Shuler said he did not see much of a difference between the bids, except the material from Miracle can be purchased in multiple colors, and Playground Equipment only comes in black. Miracle’s border comes in six-foot lengths, and Playground Equipment’s comes in four-foot lengths. He noted Miracle’s bid was cheaper than prices shown online.

Park Board President Duane Helmandollar explained the border material is plastic and used to keep fall material in place. The fence and border would go around the handicapped playground.

Shuler said the swing frame has been installed at the ADA playground. He met with Trenton High School representatives to determine a location for a new discus throwing court. At the November Park Board meeting, the board voted to allow the Trenton R-9 School District to construct a concrete chain link fence area for discus throwing. The location was to be determined in consultation with Shuler.

Shuler gave an update on the construction of the concession stand near the football field. Plumbing was installed, and the pad was poured. Crews will have to cut through the walking trail near the construction area during work. A cold mix might be applied to that area of the walking trail to get through the winter, and patching would take place when it is warmer.

Shuler reported the Red Twig Dogwood bushes have been trimmed west of the Park Department Shop, and the Park Department is working on trimming trees at Eastside Park.

The Park Department will likely assist the Street Department on a project at the asphalt plant. Park Board member Mary Peterson reported for the Grounds Committee. She said she saw rubberized mulch in another city’s park and thought it looked nice.

Helmandollar commented there will probably not be a Park Board meeting in January due to New Year’s unless a specific topic needs to be discussed.

