Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples and Office Manager Cindy Hanavan invited three girls to the police department on Wednesday for donuts and cartoons.

Maples also took the girls to school in a police car with lights and sirens activated.

A ride to school with a police officer was auctioned off during the Grand River YMCA Annual Benefit Dinner and Auction, and the girls’ parents, Matt and Ashley Gabrielson, won the item.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 6 Shares