Benefit to be held for Chillicothe man

A benefit to help pay the final expenses of a Chillicothe man will be held next week.

The Benefit for Bobby Watkins will be held June 2 which will start with a 100-mile poker run with registration at the Jamesport Tavern beginning at 9:30 that morning. The cost is $15 per rider, $10 per passenger, and $5 for an extra hand.

The poker run will start at 11 o’clock and stop at Bobstock of Coffey, the Chula Bar, and Chumbley’s of Trenton. The event will conclude back at the Jamesport Tavern with the last bike in at 5 o’clock that evening.

Winners of the poker run will be announced at 6 o’clock. The person with the best hand will receive $100, and the person with the worst hand will receive $50.

A whole hog roast will start at the Jamesport City Park at 5:30. Cost is $10 per person, with children 10 years old and younger free. A silent auction will be held with the last bid at 6:30. Winners will be announced after a raffle drawing. Raffle tickets will cost $1 for each, $5 for six, or $20 for an arm span. The raffle drawing will take place at 6:45, and participants must be present to win.

Call Dave or Debbie Hagler at 660-973-0399 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...