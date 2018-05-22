Trenton man faces tampering with a witness charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man already in custody at the Grundy County Detention Center has been charged with felony attempt to tamper with a witness in a felony prosecution.

An arrest warrant for 33-year-old Cody James Burchett was served Monday. His bond is $10,000 cash only, and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Burchett of trying to purposely dissuade a victim of felony stalking from proceeding with prosecution by calling the victim, whom he is to have no contact with.

