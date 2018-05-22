“Share Your History” location change in Chillicothe

The Livingston County Library and Grand River Museum of Chillicothe have changed the location of the second session of Share Your History.

The program has been moved from the library courtroom to the museum at 1401 Forest Drive in Chillicothe and will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Pictures or family heirlooms pertaining to Livingston County history can be brought to be photographed or scanned. Individuals with many items may be asked to leave the items at the Grand River Museum for a brief time, so they can be recorded and then returned. Those who bring information on a thumb drive will be given a copy of the digital records made of the items.

Contact Kirsten at the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 for more information.

