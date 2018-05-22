Smart Connections class to be offered in Chillicothe

The Livingston County Health Center will start a free Smart Connections class series for caregivers to connect, network, and enhance skills in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.

The program from Trauma Smart will be held in the Children’s Department of the Livingston County Library in Chillicothe every Friday morning in June from 10 to 11 o’clock.

Health Center Registered Nurse and Maternal Child Health Coordinator Mary Taylor will teach the series, which will allow individuals who take care of children to add tools to address challenging behaviors as well as increase connections with their child or children.

Classes will include “Managing the Ups and Downs”, “Reading the Signs”, “Creating Comfort”, “Encouraging Growth”, and “Feelings Detective”. The Smart Connections class complements the Trauma Smart program implemented in the Chillicothe R-2 School District for kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Livingston County Health Center, school district, and special funding from the Crittendon Foundation fund the project. Parents and caregivers interested in attending the class should call the health center at 660-646-5506.

Registration cards will also be available in the Livingston County Library Children’s Department.

