BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation will hold a benefit golf tournament Fore the Kids to benefit area youth.

The tournament will be held at the Albany Golf Course June 8 with a shotgun two-person scramble at 10 o’clock that morning. The cost is $100 per player, which includes green fees, lunch, snacks, a player gift, and unlimited beverages.

Sponsorships are also available with social media recognition and the name in the program. A bronze sponsorship costs $250 and also includes one golfer. A silver sponsorship costs $500 and includes a sign near the clubhouse and two golfers. A gold sponsorship costs $1,000 and includes the name or logo displayed on hole number 1 and four golfers. A platinum sponsorship costs $3,000 and includes the logo on all event materials, a sign on each golf cart, a logo banner displayed at the clubhouse, remarks at tee-off, and six golfers.

BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt non-profit organization, and donations and sponsorships may be tax deductible. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to area youth.

Forms to reserve a spot are available BTC You Benefit website or any BTC Bank location. Interested individuals may also contact Ashley Shisler from Bethany at 660-425-7285 or at [email protected] bank.bank.

BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation has donated more than $50,000 to area youth since its establishment in 2013.

