The North Missouri Saddle Club will hold a consignment auction and dinner at the Trenton Rock Barn Saturday to raise money for the operation of the club.

The Rock Barn will open for consignments at 9 o’clock that day. The eat and pay what you want dinner will begin at 4:30 that afternoon with a menu that will include smoked pork prepared by Chumbley’s, baked beans, coleslaw, and potato salad.

Auctioneer Lance Croy will start the auction at 5:30 Saturday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...