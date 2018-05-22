Liam Hazen Recognized by Missouri House of Representatives

Liam D. Hazen of rural Adair County served during the Second Regular Session of the 99th Missouri General Assembly as an intern in the legislative office of 3rd District State Representative Nate Walker. Liam was part of the Missouri State Intern Program and Truman State University intern team serving at the Missouri State Capitol this Session.

Rep. Nate Walker praised Hazen for his outstanding service to the citizens of the 3rd District and to the Missouri House of Representatives presenting him with a House Resolution on the final day of Session, Friday, May 18, 2018. Walker praised the work of his intern Liam Hazen saying that “Liam distinguished himself as a hard worker and true public servant during his tenure at my office. Liam has great leadership abilities and greeted constituents as a professional. Liam successfully demonstrated his abilities in the performance of such duties as conducting legal research, serving as a legislative aide and session attendant. I was honored and privileged to have had him serve as my intern this Session.”

Hazen is the son of Susan D. and Paul D. Hazen of Kirksville, Missouri. Liam was mentored not only by Rep. Nate Walker but by the late Rita Clarkson who had served as the Legislative Assistant at the State Capitol office of Rep. Walker. Liam will continue his academic study nest semester at Truman State University where he participates in the ROTC program.

Like this: Like Loading...