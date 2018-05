Registration is now open for Vacation Bible School at the First Baptist Church of Princeton.

Children in prekindergarten to those who just completed sixth grade may attend the free “Operation Arctic” VBS at the church July 9th through 13th from 9 o’clock to noon. Transportation will be available to and from the church.

Call the First Baptist Church of Princeton at 660-748-3116 or stop by the church office to register and schedule bus pick up and drop off.

