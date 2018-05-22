Livingston County Library kicks off “Libraries Rock” Summer reading program on June 6

The Livingston County Library will kick off its Summer reading program next month.

The “Libraries Rock”-themed program will start with a special event in Simpson Park in Chillicothe the morning of June 6th from 10 to 11 o’clock. There will be a signup booth and information about summer reading available. There will also be games and snacks while supplies last. The event will be canceled in the event of rain, and participants can pick up information at the library in Chillicothe.

The summer reading program will highlight a wide variety of music-based stories and activities. The library’s Children’s Department programs are open to children from birth to age 12 and are free. Storytime programs for ages birth through third grade will be held every Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock in June and July and will last about 30 minutes.

Programs for students in fourth through sixth grade will be every Monday evening at 5 o’clock in June and July and will last about an hour. An early literacy summer reading program will be presented to children birth through four years old and will focus on learning through song. Also included will be age appropriate stories, fingerplays, and an activity after each program. A variety of programs will be offered for children five to 12 years old.

Families unable to participate in the weekly programs are invited to attend the Livingston County Library’s Saturday programs, which will include a movie sing-along and karaoke. Families can also participate by joining the independent portion of the summer reading program. Each child will receive a log to keep track of the books they read or hear each week, and a penny will go into a jar for each book read during the summer. One participant will win the pennies collected at the end of the summer. Children’s names will be added to the penny drawing for each event they attend.

A schedule of events can be found on the library’s summer reading events flyer, online, and its event calendar. Reading during summer vacation is important to help prevent the “summer slide” and keeping children from losing their school year gains.

The summer reading program is a way for parents, grandparents, and caregivers to provide readers with the motivation to read daily. The library notes children too young to read themselves gain vocabulary and listening skills from being read to as well as older, independent readers.

Contact the Livingston County Library’s Children’s Department at 660-646-0563 for more information.

