Livingston County Sheriff investigates possible suicide

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports authorities investigated the discovery of a deceased male Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a vacant home in the southeast part of Livingston County where authorities report a relative and emergency medical services were at the scene when the sheriff’s department arrived. Sheriff Cox reports a preliminary investigation and evidence suggest the death of a 39-year-old man was a suicide and that the investigation continues.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Coroner and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

