Livingston County Sheriff investigates possible suicide

Local News May 22, 2018 KTTN News
Suicide Graphic

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports authorities investigated the discovery of a deceased male Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a vacant home in the southeast part of Livingston County where authorities report a relative and emergency medical services were at the scene when the sheriff’s department arrived.  Sheriff Cox reports a preliminary investigation and evidence suggest the death of a 39-year-old man was a suicide and that the investigation continues.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Coroner and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

Post Views: 652

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News