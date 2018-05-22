Farm tractor destroyed by fire near Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a farm tractor was destroyed by fire late Monday afternoon in a field off LIV Road 424. The owner was listed as Daryl Crawford of 14027 LIV 424.

The department responded with its rural pumper and three personnel. Upon arrival, firefighters found the tractor was fully involved with fire about a quarter mile from the road. Approximately 500 gallons of water was used to extinguish the blaze.

While the exact cause of the fire is unknown, a press release indicates firefighters suspect a hydraulic fluid leak that ignited.

Firefighters were at the scene Monday for one hour.

