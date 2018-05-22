Trenton man injured when big rig strikes his vehicle

The highway patrol reports a Trenton man, Philip Helton, was injured early Monday evening when the car he was driving was struck from behind by a semi on Interstate 35 in northern Harrison County.

Seventy-seven-year-old Helton was listed with moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The truck driver was listed as 73-year-old Charles Dinsmore of Chillicothe who wasn’t hurt. Both drivers were using safety devices.

Both vehicles were southbound on I-35 when the accident occurred before 6 o’clock Monday evening The location was approximately three miles north of Eagleville.

Damages ranged from extensive to the Helton car to minor for the Peterbilt truck. The patrol noted both vehicles came to a controlled stop on the west shoulder of the interstate highway.

