Audio: Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight meets today

The bipartisan Missouri House committee investigating the governor will meet Tuesday at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

The Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight meets today at 11 am to discuss special session rules, as well as documents and discovery. They’ll be discussing House Resolution 2, which was filed Friday night by GOP committee chairman Jay Barnes and Democratic committee member State Representative Gina Mitten.

The resolution adds three members to the committee and lays out numerous rules. Under the Barnes-Mitten resolution, only committee members may question witnesses and all hearings will be open to the public and to reporters unless the committee votes to close all or a portion of a hearing. Governor Greitens’ lawyers would be allowed to attend any closed hearings involving witness testimony, under the rules.

