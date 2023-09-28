August Unemployment: How north Missouri counties compare

Local News September 28, 2023September 28, 2023 KTTN News
Unemployment rate
Unemployment rates in North Missouri counties for August varied, with Linn County reporting the highest at 4.6%, and its neighboring county, Livingston, recording the lowest at 2.7%.

The state of Missouri’s not seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate stands at 3.4%.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the unemployment rates for North Missouri counties in August:

  • Linn County: 4.6%
  • Caldwell County: 4.4%
  • Adair County: 4.2%
  • Clinton County: 3.9%
  • Macon County: 3.8%
  • Sullivan County: 3.7%
  • Mercer County: 3.6%
  • Grundy County: 3.5%
  • Daviess County: 3.5%
  • Chariton County: 3.4%
  • DeKalb County: 3.4%
  • Carroll County: 3.3%
  • Harrison County: 3.2%
  • Putnam County: 3.2%
  • Gentry County: 3.1%
  • Worth County: 2.8%
  • Livingston County: 2.7%

Grundy County’s unemployment rate of 3.5% in August marked a decrease from its 3.7% in July, however, it’s an increase from the 3.1% reported in August 2022.

The Grundy County rate is based on 126 individuals claiming unemployment benefits from a labor force that the state listed as 3,647.

