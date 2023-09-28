August Unemployment: How north Missouri counties compare

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Unemployment rates in North Missouri counties for August varied, with Linn County reporting the highest at 4.6%, and its neighboring county, Livingston, recording the lowest at 2.7%.

The state of Missouri’s not seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate stands at 3.4%.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the unemployment rates for North Missouri counties in August:

Linn County : 4.6%

Caldwell County : 4.4%

Adair County : 4.2%

Clinton County : 3.9%

Macon County : 3.8%

Sullivan County : 3.7%

Mercer County : 3.6%

Grundy County : 3.5%

Daviess County : 3.5%

Chariton County : 3.4%

DeKalb County : 3.4%

Carroll County : 3.3%

Harrison County : 3.2%

Putnam County : 3.2%

Gentry County : 3.1%

Worth County : 2.8%

Livingston County: 2.7%

Grundy County’s unemployment rate of 3.5% in August marked a decrease from its 3.7% in July, however, it’s an increase from the 3.1% reported in August 2022.

The Grundy County rate is based on 126 individuals claiming unemployment benefits from a labor force that the state listed as 3,647.

