August Unemployment: How north Missouri counties compare

Unemployment rates in North Missouri counties for August varied, with Linn County reporting the highest at 4.6%, and its neighboring county, Livingston, recording the lowest at 2.7%.
The state of Missouri’s not seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate stands at 3.4%.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the unemployment rates for North Missouri counties in August:
- Linn County: 4.6%
- Caldwell County: 4.4%
- Adair County: 4.2%
- Clinton County: 3.9%
- Macon County: 3.8%
- Sullivan County: 3.7%
- Mercer County: 3.6%
- Grundy County: 3.5%
- Daviess County: 3.5%
- Chariton County: 3.4%
- DeKalb County: 3.4%
- Carroll County: 3.3%
- Harrison County: 3.2%
- Putnam County: 3.2%
- Gentry County: 3.1%
- Worth County: 2.8%
- Livingston County: 2.7%
Grundy County’s unemployment rate of 3.5% in August marked a decrease from its 3.7% in July, however, it’s an increase from the 3.1% reported in August 2022.
The Grundy County rate is based on 126 individuals claiming unemployment benefits from a labor force that the state listed as 3,647.