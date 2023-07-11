Audio: WWE returns to Missouri this fall with SmackDown

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Pro wrestling is coming back to the Show-Me State later this year.

The WWE has confirmed several dates for their fall live event touring schedule, which includes several non-televised shows and episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown.

SmackDown is coming to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Friday, Oct. 6. On Saturday, Oct. 14, WWE Supershow comes to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and then to the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield that Sunday, Oct. 15. See your favorite superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the Usos. Tickets for all these events go on sale on Friday, July 14.

Related