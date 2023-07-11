Audio: WWE returns to Missouri this fall with SmackDown

State News July 11, 2023 Anthony Morabith
(Missourinet) – Pro wrestling is coming back to the Show-Me State later this year.

 

 

The WWE has confirmed several dates for their fall live event touring schedule, which includes several non-televised shows and episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown.

SmackDown is coming to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Friday, Oct. 6. On Saturday, Oct. 14, WWE Supershow comes to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and then to the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield that Sunday, Oct. 15. See your favorite superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the Usos. Tickets for all these events go on sale on Friday, July 14.

Anthony Morabith

My previous jobs have taught me the importance of news. My last job I had the opportunity to run a news department in Alaska. There, I learned that people didn’t watch the television or read the newspaper, they only had access to the radio, in fact they depended on it for their daily living. Because news is so important when people still depend on broadcast radio, I learned the importance of reporting with accuracy, honesty and doing so without setting some sort of agenda.

