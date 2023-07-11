Obituary & Services: Ruth Ann Musick

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ruth Ann Musick, 87, of Bethany, MO passed away peacefully at the Lamoni Specialty Care on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Ruthie was born November 11, 1935, on a farm south of Bethany, the daughter of Reno and Mabel (Bulthaupt) Madison.

Ruthie attended Woodland Country School and graduated from Bethany High School in 1954. She married Leland Musick on November 5, 1955, at the home of Reverend O.D. Hedges south of Martinsville. They made their home on a farm near Martinsville. To this union two children were born, Rolanda and Ronnie.

She accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age. She attended Martinsville Methodist Church where she was an active member and made sure her children were raised in a Christian home. After they retired and moved to Bethany, she attended Immanuel Baptist Church. She always loved her church families.

She worked tirelessly around the home and farm, always raising a big garden with lots of canning. She was famous for her big strawberry patch and for making the best jam that she loved to share with others. Everyone loved having a meal in Ruthie’s kitchen or being the lucky recipient of a delicious pie!

Ruthie loved spending time with her sisters and brothers and enjoyed lots of summers entertaining her nieces and nephews when they would gather from California to visit family in Missouri. In her later years, she enjoyed a game of Skip-Bo with her family. She was witty and always had a memorable saying.

eland and Ruthie spent several winters in Texas where they made many friends. She also loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 65 years, Leland; grandson, Ben Musick; sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn (Fred) Halladay; Tootie (Leslie) Spence; Margery (Cecil) Wooderson; Bettie Lea (Clifford) Stevens; Geneva (Harold) Scott; Hazel (Bill) Dutton; Juanita (Mac) McMickle; CB Tripp; brothers and sister-in-law, Bud (Mary) Madison and Donald Madison (who died at birth); sister-in-law, Yvonne (Marvin) Kinder and brother-in-law, Gordon Musick.

She is survived by daughter, Rolanda (Doug) Dale and son, Ron (Debbie Jackson) Musick; grandchildren, Joey (Josh) Peck, Shawnee, KS, Kelly (Wiatt) Hodge, New Hampton, Marie (Andy) Schick, Breukelen, Netherlands, Abbe Findley, Los Angeles, CA, Chris (Mary Russell) Musick, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Dorothy and Noelle Hardin, Maryville, MO. Step-grandchildren, Darren (Julie) Dale, Eagleville, Carrie (John) Renner, Ridgeway, Dustin (Lindsey) Dale, Ridgeway; great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Lucas Peck, Newt and Chloe Hodge, Conway, and Henry Schick, Samantha Musick and Jared (Nicki) Musick, step-grandchildren, Dalton Payne, Anniston and Chesney Dale, Sierra and Sadie Renner, Makiah, Dayton and Dax Dale and Isabella Claycomb; and six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Patty Tripp, Holt, MO; brother and sister-in-law, Will (Jane) Madison, Soldotna, AK; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Foster Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

