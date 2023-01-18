Audio: With deer season over, “Shed hunting” has arrived in Missouri

State News January 18, 2023 KTTN News
(Photo of deer antlers by in4wheel on Unsplash)
(Missourinet) – While Missouri’s deer season has come to an end, area residents still have an opportunity to take part in a postseason tradition, called “shed hunting.” Shelby County Conservation Agent Kevin Lockard explains the process:

 

 

Lockard adds there are particular places you can find these shed antlers:

 

 

Shed season also provides a great opportunity to introduce kids to the outdoors. And it allows hunters the chance to explore new potential hunting grounds. Lockard adds the shed antlers also provide some good uses:

 

 

No permit is required for shed hunting. Those who partake in this activity are encouraged to wear hunter orange as a precaution.

